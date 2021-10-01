One injured in shooting near Cape Coral apartment complex
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Bucks Rain On Kernels’ Parade
Senator: ‘Apathy’ at root of BHSU financial woes
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Senator: ‘Apathy’ at root of BHSU financial woes
Cobbler girls close season with win
South Dakota's university structure is about to get a major overhaul. Here's what that could mean.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
October packed with magic, music and more entertainment
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
One injured in shooting near Cape Coral apartment complex
NBC2 News - NBC2
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot someone near a Cape Coral apartment complex early Friday morning.
Read Full Story on nbc-2.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Corralling an alligator with a trash can creates new Florida Man sensation, warning | Frank Cerabino
Donald Trump's lawyers are begging a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account
The DOJ says a former Florida congressional candidate facilitated travel to DC and encouraged Capitol rioters to take an RV with him
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL