OneWeb, ISRO's NSIL to collaborate for enhancing digital connectivity
OneWeb, ISRO's NSIL to collaborate for enhancing digital connectivity
BusinessToday.In - Business Today on MSN.com
10/11/21
The Bharti Airtel-backed satellites communication company plans to offer its high-speed, low latency connectivity services in India and the rest of the world by late 2022.
