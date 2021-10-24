Op-Ed: Finding comfort, and a home, in 64 square feet
Op-Ed: Finding comfort, and a home, in 64 square feet
Morgan Lieberman Oct. 24, 2021 3:01 AM PT
10/24/21
A photographer documents the lives of those who live in L.A.'s tiny home villages, which aim to offer a first step out of homelessness.
