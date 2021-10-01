Opinion: Diverse teachers? Make the profession more appealing
Opinion: Diverse teachers? Make the profession more appealing
Gary Favors, The Enquirer - Cincinnati Enquirer
10/1/21
We must have courageous conversations around how to attract more minorities to teaching and solve the overall shortage of educators.
