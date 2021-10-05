Opinion: In win against Raiders, resilient Chargers show they're going places in the AFC
Opinion: In win against Raiders, resilient Chargers show they're going places in the AFC
Josh Peter - USA Today on MSN.com
10/5/21
After a 21-0 halftime lead, the Chargers showed resilience with a 28-14 victory, more proof they are on the rise in the AFC.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
