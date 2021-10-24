Opinion: James Franklin era hits a low point as Penn State loses in 9 overtimes to Illinois
Logout
[]
Opinion: James Franklin era hits a low point as Penn State loses in 9 overtimes to Illinois
Frank Bodani - Detroit Free Press
10/24/21
Penn State's 20-18 loss in a record-breaking nine overtimes may have been the worst defeat of the James Franklin era.
