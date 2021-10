Oracle Lighting Named Finalist for SEMA 2021 Manufacturer of the Year & SEMA Gen-III Innovator of the Year

The Metairie, LA-Based Company Has Been a Market Leader in Innovative LED Lighting Solutions for the Automotive Aftermarket Since 1999 METAIRE, LA, Oct. – Oracle Lighting ( is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist for SEMA’s Manufacturer of the Year.