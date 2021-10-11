Oregon Ducks open as a two-score favorite against California
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Here’s Why You Should Always File a Police Report After an Auto Accident
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Will My Personal Injury Case Go to Trial? Here’s What to Expect.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Oregon Ducks open as a two-score favorite against California
@Prehmmr247 - 247 Sports
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Coming off a bye this past weekend, the No. 9 ranked Oregon Ducks (4-1) are going to be a heavy favorite against visiting California (1-4) on Friday evening. The Ducks
Read Full Story on 247sports.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Despite plenty of practice, still learning how to un-parent
Harborside Announces Planned Commercial-Scale Renewable Energy Microgrid Project at Salinas Production Campus
Santee, California Plane Crash Audio Reveals Final Moments Before It Went Down
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL