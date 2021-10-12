Oregon reports record-high daily COVID deaths
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Residents opposed to mask policies aim to use petitions to overrule school boards
Santa Claus IS coming to town after all
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Dems Blast GOP For ‘Disinformation,’ Urge Taking $27M To Boost Vaccination Rate
Man Stabbed In Possible Robbery In Woods Behind Home Depot
Girls soccer: Portsmouth may be surprising others, but the Clippers are not surprised with their season
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Dems Blast GOP For ‘Disinformation,’ Urge Taking $27M To Boost Vaccination Rate
Girls soccer: Portsmouth may be surprising others, but the Clippers are not surprised with their season
Police Misconduct Panel Cuts Meeting Short With Some Members Absent
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
LONDONDERRY BRIEFS
Residents opposed to mask policies aim to use petitions to overrule school boards
5 Games To Play After Fall Visit To Londonderry Pumpkin Patches
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Oregon reports record-high daily COVID deaths
Cambrie Caldwell - KOIN 6
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Oregon logged its highest number of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday than any other single-day total since the start of the pandemic.
Read Full Story on koin.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Klontz, former Sequim public works director, takes job with Port of Port Townsend
Umpqua Bank combines with Columbia; bank will retain Umpqua name but corporate HQ moving to Tacoma
Organ donor gave Everett man a new life, until COVID hit
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL