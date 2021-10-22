Outreach event in downtown Louisville provides needed services for homeless
Outreach event in downtown Louisville provides needed services for homeless
Jamie Mayes - WLKY
10/22/21
Several organizations were downtown giving out COVID-19 vaccines, free food, and resources for people battling drug addictions, homelessness, and in need of care.
