Over objections, Austin City Council confirms Joseph Chacon as next police chief
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Maryland State Fair Announces 2021 Concert Lineup
Attention, Actors: Extras Are Needed for Comedy Filming in Central Virginia
Filmfest DC Is Coming to Your Computer Screen, June 4–13
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Flying Dog Just Released Its First Non-Alcoholic Beer
Summer Sweets: The Prigel Family Creamery Is a Must on Maryland's Ice Cream Trail
5 Places to Find Lavender Treats That Are Made in Maryland
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Keep Columbus: He symbolizes America’s trailblazing spirit (Your Letters)
Is It Haunted? Look Out for the Spirits of Maryland's Atlantic Hotel!
3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland Peaches This Summer
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Students, Principal Stand Behind Mural Inside School
WOC Park-And-Ride Favored Option For Large-Scale Workforce Housing Complex; 54-Unit Project Planned On Dorchester Street
In Formal Response to Campaign Finance Allegation, Steele Says He’s Complying With Md. Law
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Ocean City's 'Jellyfish Festival' Returns for Labor Day Weekend
Take a Bite Out of Hagerstown's 42nd Annual Peach Festival
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 6–8)
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Over objections, Austin City Council confirms Joseph Chacon as next police chief
Ryan Autullo, Austin American-Statesman - Austin American-Statesman on MSN.com
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Joseph Chacon's rise from interim Austin police chief to permanent chief comes amid pushback from community members who said the city needed an outside hire.
Read Full Story on statesman.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Black Doctors, Business Owners Honored on Fort Worth Heritage Trail
Fort Worth Police Hope Public Can Help With Unsolved Murder of Food Delivery Driver
Fort Worth TX Disabilities Dentist – Special Needs Dental Care Services Launched
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL