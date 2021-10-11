Pacific Catch Restaurant To Open 1st SoCal Locale In San Diego
Pacific Catch Restaurant To Open 1st SoCal Locale In San Diego
Susan C. Schena - Patch on MSN.com
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
The popular NorCal chain, known for such sustainable seafood specialties as ceviche tacos & Ahi Poke Bombs, is coming to Westfield UTC Mall.
Read Full Story on patch.com
