Packed In: 'I'd love to stay': Under building homes leads to long-time families leaving Spokane
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DISH Network drops AT&T SportsNet, TV home of the Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz teaming with KSL to broaden radio coverage
‘Mormon Land’: Is the church in the midst of sea change — and how might it navigate the rocky waters?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
BYU at Utah State odds, picks and prediction
Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2021-22 Season
Coffee chain celebrates newest Utah location
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Dream road trip turned nightmare: Midlothian family’s truck, valuables stolen in Utah
Salt Lake City Councilman James Rogers resigns after serving for 8 years
Whitecaps defender Jungwirth eager to smack talk former Earthquakes teammates
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Utah's 'dismal' water year ends, but drought likely to continue into next year
Dream road trip turned nightmare: Midlothian family’s truck, valuables stolen in Utah
Salt Lake City Council member resigns
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Gallery of Aesthetics, a State-of-the-Art Medical Spa with Artistic Vision in South Jordan, Utah, Is Now Open
Bicyclist killed in southern Utah was on a 4,000 trip to raise awareness of hunger on the Navajo Nation
The Utah Jazz will be streaming a practice on Zoom. Here’s how to watch it
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Packed In: 'I'd love to stay': Under building homes leads to long-time families leaving Spokane
Esther Bower - KXLY 4 News
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
Homes can't get built fast enough in the Inland Northwest. Spokane is now the 45th ranked city for affordable entry level homes,
Read Full Story on kxly.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Studio East presents Fall series of youth theater productions
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett listed as questionable, but coach Pete Carroll optimistic
London police, under fire for murder by an officer, respond with safety tips
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL