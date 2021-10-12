Palm Springs taps Andrew Mills of Santa Cruz Police Department as next chief
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Palm Springs taps Andrew Mills of Santa Cruz Police Department as next chief
Christopher Damien - The Desert Sun (Palm Springs) on MSN.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Mills has led that Northern California coastal community's department as chief since 2017 and had previously served as chief in Eureka.
Read Full Story on desertsun.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'Climb the airplane,' pilot told before California crash
Authorities: 2021 worst year on record for DUI fatalities in San Diego County
Pilot in deadly California crash repeatedly warned to climb
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL