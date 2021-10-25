Paris Hilton producing new podcast exploring the dark side of youth treatment facilities
Paris Hilton producing new podcast exploring the dark side of youth treatment facilities
Christine Rendon - Daily Mail
10/25/21
The new podcast will focus on a single youth treatment facility every season, starting with the one Paris attended, Provo Canyon.
