Pass, big plays help Prairie View beat UAPB 27-17
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Toddler Brothers Still Missing 9 Months After Disappearance
‘Hamilton’ in San Jose: How to get cheap tickets
'Tom McCleod slept here': The mysterious case of a sign on the California I-5 between SF and LA
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
'We’ve learned how resilient nature is': Animals recovering from fires get a little help
‘The Morning Show’: Where Did They Film That Wuhan, China Scene?
Snowfall Guessers, the Palm Spring Tram's Contest Is Here
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
California police are investigating after a Sacramento resident reported finding women's underwear repeatedly placed on her car
Seahawks vs. 49ers odds, line, spread: 2021 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from proven computer model
10/1 Gamethread: Giants vs. Padres
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
High school football: California holds off Dublin to stay undefeated
What exodus? California has serious attraction problems
California police are investigating after a Sacramento resident reported finding women's underwear repeatedly placed on her car
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
How to Watch: No. 18 Fresno State at Hawaii on CBSSN
California police are investigating after a Sacramento resident reported finding women's underwear repeatedly placed on her car
Post-Season Fever Soaring Among San Francisco Giants Fans
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Pass, big plays help Prairie View beat UAPB 27-17
Associated Press - Click2Houston
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Jawon Pass ran for two touchdowns, including a 59-yarder, Lyndemian Brooks scored on an 83-yard run and Prairie View A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 27-17.
Read Full Story on click2houston.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Georgia vs. Arkansas score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights
JT Daniels, KJ Jefferson to be game-time decisions for Georgia-Arkansas football showdown
JT Daniels injury update: Georgia starts Stetson Bennett against Arkansas
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL