Pastor Larry Settle
Pastor Larry Settle
Zack East - WSJM
10/23/21
shares
Pastor Larry Settle of Cassopolis, passed from this life while he slept peacefully in his home on October 21, 2021 at the age of 82. He was born James Larry Settle on September 4, 1939 in Winston
Read Full Story on wsjm.com
