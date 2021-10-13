Peggy Martin shares how 'found rose' came to be named after her
Peggy Martin shares how 'found rose' came to be named after her
Melinda Martinez - The Town Talk
10/13/21
Before Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast in 2005, the Peggy Martin Rose was a "found rose," meaning it had no name and its origins unknown.
Read Full Story on thetowntalk.com
