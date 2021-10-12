Pelicans holding open practice in Thibodaux for South Louisiana residents affected by Ida
Pelicans holding open practice in Thibodaux for South Louisiana residents affected by Ida
BY CHRISTIAN CLARK | Staff writer - NOLA.com
10/12/21
The New Orleans Pelicans will hold an open practice Saturday in Thibodaux for South Louisiana residents who were affected by Hurricane Ida.
Read Full Story on nola.com
