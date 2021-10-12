Pennsylvania State Universities see record low enrollment
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
REPORT: Delarrin Turner-Yell unavailable for game vs. Kansas State
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be delivered this year
First look: Iowa State at Kansas State odds and lines
Texas vs. Oklahoma football officials, referee, umpires
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
'He's just been consistent': Inside Wayne Jones' ascent to starting linebacker role for Kansas State football
Quick look: Three things to know about Kansas State
Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be delivered this year
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
'He's just been consistent': Inside Wayne Jones' ascent to starting linebacker role for Kansas State football
Pleasant sunny weather ahead of Tuesday night storm chance
Here's what Iowa State football's Matt Campbell said in his Week 7 press conference
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Pleasant sunny weather ahead of Tuesday night storm chance
First look: Iowa State at Kansas State odds and lines
Kansas Gas Service receiving pushback in Manhattan over tree removal plans
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Pennsylvania State Universities see record low enrollment
Shaquille Omari - FOX43
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The system, founded in 1983, saw its enrollment peak at about 119,500 students in 2010, but saw the total drop to 94,000 last year, according to the Associated Press
Read Full Story on fox43.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Port Authority cops bust Pennsylvania man wanted for kidnapping ex-girlfriend: officials
Remarkable Pennsylvania hunting week approaches
Candidates For Pennsylvania Supreme Court Say The Race Is Not Partisan, Even Though They Run Under Party Labels
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL