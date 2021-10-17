People in Business
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Pandemonium as four are shot at high school football game in Alabama, sending players diving for cover on the field: Shooter remains at large
Alabama high school football stadium cleared after multiple gunshot injuries
Do You Know Her? New Images of ‘Opelika Jane Doe,’ Whose Remains Were Found in 2012
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Ladd-Peebles shooting – Horror moment high school football crowd runs in panic as four are gunned down during game
‘I hate Alabama’: Nashville native’s new song makes waves
Rivers: 76ers still want disgruntled guard Simmons back
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Pandemonium as four are shot at high school football game in Alabama, sending players diving for cover on the field: Shooter remains at large
4 people shot outside a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama, police say
4 shot, 1 critically injured, at Alabama high school football game
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Pandemonium as four are shot at high school football game in Alabama, sending players diving for cover on the field: Shooter remains at large
‘Continuing trend’ of violence must stop, Mobile mayor says after Ladd-Peebles shooting
4 people shot outside a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama, police say
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Arrest made in Mobile high school football shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Mobile high school football shooting: At least 1 injured at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Al Fresco Returns October 17
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
People in Business
The Columbian Published: October 17, 2021, 6:04am - The Columbian
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Fink earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Arizona. She brings to the chamber over 20 years of experience in sales development. Fink recently moved from California,
Read Full Story on columbian.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Sunday Buckeyes: Checking out how former OSU players are doing in the NFL this season
Saudi Arabia telehealth Cura closes $4 million Series A
Chiefs Injury Report vs Washington Football Team Week 6
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL