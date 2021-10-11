PG&E planned power shutoffs impacting thousands across California
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
How a drill master in the English army and seventeen young women from Lexington gained statewide acclaim
Specsavers County U16 Ladies Football Finals
Nebraska Father Charged For Smothering His 2 Young Children To Death
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Central Championship tests Warriors mettle
'Welcoming news': Top Nebraska Med infectious disease expert weighs in on COVID-19 pill
Takeaways, observations: Michigan finds another way to win at Nebraska
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Bergan enjoying it 'bonus rounds of golf' at Class C state tournament
Abused dog left at Papillion rescue shelter with anonymous note by great Samaritan
'Rocks solve Stars, 4th at Centennial
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
University of Nebraska Lincoln using $12 Million Grant To Dive Deep Into Rural Drug Addiction In Nebraska
'It's going to happen': Scott Frost and Nebraska are keeping the faith
Eat, sleep, hydrate: Huskers have 'plenty of gas' as eighth straight game week begins
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Guitar great Pat Metheny returns to LIncoln, this time inside
'It's going to happen': Scott Frost and Nebraska are keeping the faith
Abused dog left at Papillion rescue shelter with anonymous note by great Samaritan
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
PG&E planned power shutoffs impacting thousands across California
Amy Hollyfield - ABC7 San Francisco on MSN.com
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
PG&E is shutting off the power to about 25,000 customers in California because of dry, gusty winds that could raise the risk of wildfires.
Read Full Story on abc7news.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Despite plenty of practice, still learning how to un-parent
Harborside Announces Planned Commercial-Scale Renewable Energy Microgrid Project at Salinas Production Campus
Santee, California Plane Crash Audio Reveals Final Moments Before It Went Down
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL