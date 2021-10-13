Phillies hire Kevin Long as new hitting coach
Phillies hire Kevin Long as new hitting coach
KLRT - FOX16.com - Fox16.com
10/13/21
PHILADELPHIA (AP)The Philadelphia Phillies hired Kevin Long as their hitting coach on Wednesday, reuniting him with both manager Joe Girardi and star slugger Bryce Harper. Long spent the past four
