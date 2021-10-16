Phoenix adopts roadmap to cut emissions, reach net-zero goal by 2050
Phoenix adopts roadmap to cut emissions, reach net-zero goal by 2050
KTAR.com - KTAR News
10/16/21
The city of Phoenix Tuesday approved a climate action plan with the goal of reaching net-zero by 2050 while also reducing 50% of emissions by 2030.
Read Full Story on ktar.com
