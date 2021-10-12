Phoenix Police recruiting new officers from outside Arizona
Phoenix Police recruiting new officers from outside Arizona
Steve Nielsen - FOX 10 Phoenix
10/12/21
Faced with controversies at home, Phoenix Police officials are turning to other states in an effort to lure qualified people to become police officers in Arizona's largest city.
Read Full Story on fox10phoenix.com
