Police recover loaded rifle after stolen vehicle crashes into squad car
Police recover loaded rifle after stolen vehicle crashes into squad car
Logan Rude - Channel 3000
10/18/21
Local law enforcement are searching for two people after the suspects crashed into a squad car while fleeing police Monday morning.
Read Full Story on channel3000.com
