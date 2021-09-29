Policy analysts differ on outlook of Georgia's education funding
Policy analysts differ on outlook of Georgia's education funding
by Nyamekye Daniel, The Center Square - Washington Examiner on MSN.com
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
A group of policy analysts says Georgia has fallen short of funding students' needs across the state, while others say the state's schools have more than they need.
Read Full Story on washingtonexaminer.com
