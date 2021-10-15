Pop Goes the Waffle Wins National Award
Pop Goes the Waffle Wins National Award
10/15/21
Pop Goes the Waffle beat out thousands of applicants around the nation for a spot in the Stacy’s Rise Project and received a $10,000 grant from Hello Alice and PepsiCo.
Read Full Story on thegabber.com
