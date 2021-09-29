Port Corpus Christi's $139M channel expansion contract awarded
Port Corpus Christi's $139M channel expansion contract awarded
Noi Mahoney - freightwaves.com
9/29/21
Houston-based Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has been awarded a $139 million contract to work on the third phase of the Port of Corpus Christi ship channel improvement project.
