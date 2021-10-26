Portland school employee charged with federal sex crimes
Portland school employee charged with federal sex crimes
Nita Lelyveld - Portland Press Herald
10/26/21
Benjamin Conroy faces federal felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and transportation of child pornography.
