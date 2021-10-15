Portrait of Civil War hero now out of closet and on Statehouse wall
Portrait of Civil War hero now out of closet and on Statehouse wall
Herb Frazier - Charleston City Paper
10/15/21
After 13 years of sitting in a closet, a portrait of Black Reconstruction-era state senator and Civil War hero Stephen Swails is hung in the statehouse.
Read Full Story on charlestoncitypaper.com
