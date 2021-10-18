Positively San Diego: Kitchens for Good helping change lives
Positively San Diego: Kitchens for Good helping change lives
Mimi Elkalla - ABC 10 News
10/18/21
A local non-profit that helps people with difficult pasts find new futures in the culinary field, celebrated several San Diegans at the Rady Shell Monday.
Read Full Story on 10news.com
