POWER Act could empower law enforcement to fight off deaths of despair
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
'He had a packed day': Portsmouth honors Revolutionary War hero Lafayette's 1824 visit
Lafayette Fire Dept. to host event and give tips for Fire Prevention Week
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
'He had a packed day': Portsmouth honors Revolutionary War hero Lafayette's 1824 visit
Driver killed after gasoline tanker crashes and burns on I-287 in Mahwah, NJ
Chris Walters named new West Lafayette police chief
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Gophers rally at Purdue to give Fleck 1st 2nd-half comeback
Driver killed after gasoline tanker crashes and burns on I-287 in Mahwah, NJ
Indiana BMV announces branch closures in Brazil, five other cities due to staffing shortage
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'He had a packed day': Portsmouth honors Revolutionary War hero Lafayette's 1824 visit
Letters: Driver confusion isn’t the problem with the Lafayette Bridge in St. Paul
Light Up Riehle in support of breast cancer, domestic violence awareness
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
POWER Act could empower law enforcement to fight off deaths of despair
Colin Roose - WTRF.com
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
When the call comes in for an overdose—there’s no time to think. First responders have to move quickly to save lives from today’s
Read Full Story on wtrf.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
This Week in West Virginia History: Oct. 2-9
Follow along: West Virginia, Texas Tech after first win in Big 12 play
Game Preview: Red Raiders Back on Road at West Virginia
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL