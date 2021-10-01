Powerball jackpot jumps again, to $635 million
Powerball jackpot jumps again, to $635 million
Eyewitness News - abc7NY on MSN.com
10/1/21
The Powerball jackpot has jumped up again. The top prize for Saturday's drawing now stands at $635 million with an estimated cash value of $450 million.
Read Full Story on abc7ny.com
