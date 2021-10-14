Prep Notebook: Central Valley playing well under new coach
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Prep Notebook: Central Valley playing well under new coach
Marc Zavala
[email protected]
- Grand Island Independent
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
After having a successful career at Chambers-Wheeler Central, Diane Kasselder decided she wasn’t done coaching.
Read Full Story on theindependent.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Class C state softball: GACC offense comes alive against Freeman; Malcolm's big inning
WATCH: Shark Circles, Bites Alligator in Viral Video
Class A softball: Papillion-La Vista extends state-record streak of first-round victories to 27
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL