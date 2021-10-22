'Prevention, better hires' keys to safer Portland metro
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Judge will allow video evidence seized in Josh Duggar child pornography case
Louisiana vs. Arkansas State line, picks: Advanced computer college football model releases selections for Sun Belt matchup
Find out what hot sauce brand is Arkansas’ favorite
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
How to Watch Louisiana vs. Arkansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
No. 19 Auburn soccer suffers hard-fought loss to No. 4 Arkansas
Mayor willing to risk jail time to fix mail issue
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Losing Games and Losing Otton Was Not in the Husky Playbook
2021 SEC Football Predictions | Week 8
Biking brings the community together to help relocate Afghan refugees
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Losing Games and Losing Otton Was Not in the Husky Playbook
Little Rock, Arkansas real estate: What you can get for $1.2 million
Jefferson One of Several Added to ‘Manning‘ Watch List
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
2021 SEC Football Predictions | Week 8
Life Time to host its inaugural Big Sugar Gravel Race in Bentonville
Fossils of 2 Early Cretaceous species discovered in southwest Arkansas
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'Prevention, better hires' keys to safer Portland metro
Jennifer Dowling - KOIN 6
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
With gun violence skyrocketing in the community and racial justice still a concern, how do you make the community safer for everyone?
Read Full Story on koin.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Notre Dame vs. USC: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Deschutes County directs $6.6 million in federal funds to expanded child care access
Bend police officer charged with assault of intoxicated man; three Summit HS students also charged
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL