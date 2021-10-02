'Professor Cheese' expands Montana Melt business into Levity Bar
'Professor Cheese' expands Montana Melt business into Levity Bar
Photo by Sam Compoy - Billings Gazette
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Kevin Campoy is taking over food service at the Shiloh Crossing bar and will offer his tasty grilled sandwiches as well as some expanded menu items.
Read Full Story on billingsgazette.com
