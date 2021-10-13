Progressive wave may mean the end of Portland's appointed city manager
Progressive wave may mean the end of Portland's appointed city manager
Nick Schroeder - Bangor Daily News
10/13/21
The majority of the Charter Commission ran on limiting the city manager’s power, indicating there's political will to move to a strong-mayor model.
