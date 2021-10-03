Public invited to contribute to new Delaware County-Muncie master plan now being developed
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' Comes to the District
DC Extras Needed for Netflix Film on Civil Rights Figure Bayard Rustin
Attention, Actors: Extras Are Needed for Comedy Filming in Central Virginia
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
What does Kyrsten Sinema want and why doesn’t she stick around to explain it?
Bill Maher DEFENDS Manchin and Sinema from furious progressives
New Jersey Devils open 2021-22 Preseason with a 5-4 win over the Washington Capitals
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
There wasn't a slow day on Capitol Hill this week — with celebrity appearances, a congressional baseball game, and a second Sept. 30
‘People Will Be Disappointed’: Top Democrats Concede $3.5 Trillion Budget Bill Will Shrink
Trump asks court to get him back on Twitter
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kamala Harris pictured power walking in DC following secret California trip
What does Kyrsten Sinema want and why doesn’t she stick around to explain it?
Activists Confront Sinema Throughout Arizona As Progressive Tensions Grow
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
What does Kyrsten Sinema want and why doesn’t she stick around to explain it?
'Everybody Is Frustrated,' Biden Says As His Agenda Stalls
How Many Attended the Women’s March 2021? See Crowd Photos in D.C., Texas & More
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Public invited to contribute to new Delaware County-Muncie master plan now being developed
FROM NEWS AND STAFF REPORTS - The Star Press on MSN.com
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
Open houses are being held at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on Wednesday and Thursday to gather more information for the city and county master plan
Read Full Story on thestarpress.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
"15 percent increase is not acceptable:" Military suicides rise, organizations trying to change that
The 9 Best New Movies on HBO Max in October 2021
Alessandro Nivola Put His Foot Down and Won the 'Many Saints' Role Anyway
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL