Public opinion split on IHL's vaccine mandate for Mississippi universities
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DEBRA SHRIVER’S NEW BOOK AND HER NEW CAREER
John Petty Jr. signed by the New Orleans Pelicans
Watch streamers turn to screamers with new horror movies out this month
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Jeff Duncan: These Saints are built to thrive in potentially 'nasty' Seattle football weather
New Orleans Pelicans, Jonas Valanciunas reach 2-year, $30.1 million extension
New Orleans Pelicans: 4 bold predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
New Orleans Saints-Seattle Seahawks | Transcripts from the Week 7 game
Seahawks vs. Saints score: Alvin Kamara explodes for 179 total yards as New Orleans escapes Seattle with win
Walker: New Orleans sports fans should appreciate nights like Monday when Saints, Pelicans win
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Seahawks vs. Saints score: Alvin Kamara explodes for 179 total yards as New Orleans escapes Seattle with win
New Orleans Saints 13-10 Seattle Seahawks: Alvin Kamara posts 179 total yards as late field goal lifts Saints to victory
Walker: New Orleans sports fans should appreciate nights like Monday when Saints, Pelicans win
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Seahawks vs. Saints score: Alvin Kamara explodes for 179 total yards as New Orleans escapes Seattle with win
Walker: New Orleans sports fans should appreciate nights like Monday when Saints, Pelicans win
This new Netflix horror thriller rocketed to #1 on the movie chart
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Public opinion split on IHL's vaccine mandate for Mississippi universities
Thao Ta - WJTV
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
A decision handed down by the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) on Monday mandated vaccinations for most university employees in
Read Full Story on wjtv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jackson mayor to present State of City address virtually
New Mississippi achievement gap data show a slide statewide. What are Jackson schools doing about it?
Board: Vaccine required for most Mississippi university jobs
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL