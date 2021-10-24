PUC to probe Aqua's water rate hike request
PUC to probe Aqua's water rate hike request
MediaNews Group - Daily Local News
10/24/21
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has voted to suspend and investigate proposed water and wastewater rate increases by Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. (Aqua Water) and Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater
