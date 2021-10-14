Pumpkins aren't good for local wildlife
Pumpkins aren't good for local wildlife
John Macaluso - KOLO TV
10/14/21
The Nevada Department of Wildlife is warning against leaving pumpkins for wildlife. A social media post has been making its rounds, suggesting people open up pumpkins and leave them in fields or forests.
