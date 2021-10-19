Puyallup Tribe, Amazon Team Up For New Fife Sorting Center
Puyallup Tribe, Amazon Team Up For New Fife Sorting Center
Charles Woodman - Patch on MSN.com
10/19/21
shares
The deal will open a new 520,000-square-foot sorting center, which is expected to add around 500 jobs to the area.
Read Full Story on patch.com
