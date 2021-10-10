Rangers, C Mika Zibanejad agree to $68M, 8-year deal
Rangers, C Mika Zibanejad agree to $68M, 8-year deal
STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press - WMBB
10/10/21
The New York Rangers and top center Mika Zibanejad have agreed to an eight-year contract worth $68 million. Zibanejad will count $8.5 million against the salary cap beginning next season and
Read Full Story on mypanhandle.com
