Rapid City school board to consider proposed medical marijuana policy
Rapid City school board to consider proposed medical marijuana policy
Michael Neary - Rapid City Journal
10/18/21
A close look at academic progress in elementary and middle school, along with a first reading of a policy regarding medical cannabis, will be among the topics to be taken
Read Full Story on rapidcityjournal.com
