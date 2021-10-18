Real estate report: Sales of two Tiverton homes in the Villages top $1 million each
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Calderone's 8 saves helps Lincoln edge Mt. Pleasant in boys soccer; High school roundup and Friday schedule
R.I. needs an education funding formula for future generations
Family of Warren man who died after incident involving bat demands justice
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Patriots vs. Islanders: 5 non-football, must-see Newport County games for Oct. 18-24
Calderone's 8 saves helps Lincoln edge Mt. Pleasant in boys soccer; High school roundup and Friday schedule
How would you spend RI's $1.1 billion windfall? McKee's challengers answer
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Popovic, Nelson, and a Legend
Foulkes touts business experience in announcing run for RI governor
Big Green Bug? Nibbles to look smashing after incredible makeover
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Real estate report: Sales of two Tiverton homes in the Villages top $1 million each
Jon Root - The Herald News
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
River, the top real estate transaction for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 was a multi-family home on Wellington Street that sold for $865,000 on Sept. 30.
Read Full Story on heraldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Racial equity scorecard will grade ARPA spending
Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes died from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, M.E. determines
Rep. Mark will seek Hinds' open Mass. State Senate seat in 2022
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL