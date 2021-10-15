Recruiting Corner: Two Alabama Defensive Targets Keeping Crimson Tide an Option, Jarace Walker Narrows List
Recruiting Corner: Two Alabama Defensive Targets Keeping Crimson Tide an Option, Jarace Walker Narrows List
Clayton Connick - Sports Illustrated on MSN.com
10/15/21
In-state recruits Trequon Fegans and Khurtiss Perry are two defensive forces that Alabama is looking to add to the class of 2022.
