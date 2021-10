Reflective and Thoughtful, Joe Joseph On His Journey as Haled in THE BAND'S VISIT as it Continues in Nashville 10/19-24

Coming home to the theater – even when it means returning to a role he first played more than two years ago – is a surreal experience for Joe Joseph, the thoughtful, reflective and multi-talented University of Michigan graduate now playing Haled in the national touring company of The Band’s Visit,