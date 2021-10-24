Rep. Aaron Coleman banned from KDOL premises after 'disruptive, intimidating and berating' behavior
Rep. Aaron Coleman banned from KDOL premises after 'disruptive, intimidating and berating' behavior
Andrew Bahl - The Topeka Capital-Journal
10/24/21
Kansas City, Kan., has been banned by the Kansas Department of Labor from its premises — charges Coleman disputes.
