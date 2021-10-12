Report: Zaire Wade, Dwyane's son, expected to join Utah Jazz's G League team
Report: Zaire Wade, Dwyane's son, expected to join Utah Jazz's G League team
Scooby Axson, USA TODAY - Yahoo! Sports
10/12/21
NBA player Dwyane Wade is reportedly set to sign a deal and play in the NBA G-League with the Utah Jazz’s affiliate Salt Lake City Stars
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
